PFAS found in private wells 12 miles from Chemours plant near Fayetteville, DEQ says

Lisa Randall, a spokeswoman for Chemours, did not immediately return a phone message left Wednesday.

But Chemours officials have said that the amount of GenX found in wells around the plant is not harmful.

Chemours is testing for GenX and other PFAS compounds under the conditions of a consent order signed by the company, DEQ and Cape Fear River Watch, an environmental group.

Each time GenX or other compounds are found at certain levels, Chemours has to test wells that are a fourth of a mile farther from the plant.

"Only one company produces GenX," Leonard said of Chemours.

Chemours makes GenX at its Bladen County facility, which is off N.C. 87 near the river and the Cumberland County line. The chemical and other PFAS compounds also are byproducts of processes there.

The consent order requires the company to test private wells for 12 PFAS compounds, including GenX. Earlier tests had looked only for GenX.