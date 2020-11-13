'Policing is not nearly enough.' Durham mayor and police chief respond to shootings

Many of the shootings in Durham this year, like the one that killed 15-year-old Anthony Adams on Sunday, have been drive-by shootings. And, she added, "Many of our drive-by shootings have been gang-related."

"The simple challenge is being able to get the information that we need of the description of the vehicles, individuals in the vehicle as well, and what association they have with the victim or any at all," Davis said.

Identifying suspects is difficult because victims and witnesses are not always cooperative, but Davis said she appreciates how members of the clergy have worked with the community and police to help identify shooting suspects.

'Common-sense' gun legislation, Medicaid expansion

Gun violence must be fought on four fronts, Schewel said, with:

• Effective policing.

• Community resources like after-school care, mental health care and drug treatment.

• Legislative action including Medicaid expansion and "common-sense" gun legislation, like a law that would allow for the temporary removal of guns from people at risk of harming themselves or others.

• Programs that attack violent crime at the root causes.