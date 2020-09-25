Previously secret documents revealed on N.C. mail-in voting settlement opposed by GOP

RALEIGH — The Republican members of the state elections board who resigned in protest earlier this week gave the public false information, the board's leader said in an emergency meeting Friday.
And he and the other Democrats who remain on the board released documents they claim will prove their version of events.
"Two members of our board resigned their seats, claiming they were misled and did not have all the information," said Damon Circosta, chair of the N.C. State Board of Elections, adding: "This is not true."
Earlier this week, the board approved a proposed settlement to a lawsuit that would, among other things, make it easier for people who make mistakes on mail-in ballots to correct those mistakes without having to start over with a brand new ballot.
It has quickly grown into a scandal, even attracting some national attention.
Republican President Donald Trump has made numerous claims that voter fraud is rife in mail-in voting, despite no proof of that, and now Republican politicians in North Carolina say they believe this settlement will open the door for fraud. Thursday night, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis weighed in. Although Tillis has previously been supportive of mail-in voting, The News & Observer reported, he said he now is skeptical because of the proposed legal settlement.
Another factor is that so far, mail-in voting for 2020 in North Carolina has been significantly more popular with Democratic voters than with Republicans. So any change to make it harder for the state to throw out people's ballots is likely to be more helpful to Democratic candidates.
The five-member elections board, consisting of two Republicans and three Democrats, unanimously approved the settlement in question on Tuesday.
But the next day, after top GOP lawmakers criticized the settlement, the board's two Republican members resigned. In their resignation letters, one claimed lawyers for the state withheld important information. The other claimed the settlement did more than he was led to believe it would do.
There had been no evidence to prove whether their claims were true or false, since all of the board's discussions on the settlement happened behind closed doors. Most elections board meetings are required to be open to the public, but legal discussions are one topic that's exempt from that rule.
So on Friday, the board's remaining three members voted to waive their attorney-client privilege on the settlement. That allowed the official minutes of the previously secret settlement discussions and previously confidential memos from the board's legal staff, and lawyers from Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein's office, to be released to the public.
Circosta said those minutes will show that the board's now-former Republican members, Ken Raymond of Winston-Salem and David Black of Concord, did not tell the truth about what actually happened. In reality, Circosta said, the entire board had all the information it needed, and its lawyers were forthcoming about everything.
"Voters deserve to have full confidence in their election process," he said. "To ensure voters have that confidence, they deserve all of the facts."
