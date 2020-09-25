Previously secret documents revealed on N.C. mail-in voting settlement opposed by GOP

Another factor is that so far, mail-in voting for 2020 in North Carolina has been significantly more popular with Democratic voters than with Republicans. So any change to make it harder for the state to throw out people's ballots is likely to be more helpful to Democratic candidates.

The five-member elections board, consisting of two Republicans and three Democrats, unanimously approved the settlement in question on Tuesday.

But the next day, after top GOP lawmakers criticized the settlement, the board's two Republican members resigned. In their resignation letters, one claimed lawyers for the state withheld important information. The other claimed the settlement did more than he was led to believe it would do.

There had been no evidence to prove whether their claims were true or false, since all of the board's discussions on the settlement happened behind closed doors. Most elections board meetings are required to be open to the public, but legal discussions are one topic that's exempt from that rule.