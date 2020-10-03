Race for N.C. state treasurer will turn on health care plan, pension fund investments

Folwell yielded to the pushback last year, and now state employees have a hybrid system of providers in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's network that didn't sign on as well as those within the Clear Pricing Project, The N&O reported.

Chatterji says the Clear Pricing Project failed and said that being adopted by only five hospitals demonstrated it wasn't nearly effective enough as a cost-cutting measure.

"The different approach there is (expanding) Medicaid, then we need to align what we pay out of the State Health Plan with health outcomes," Chatterji said. "If you look at the hospital systems that are out there, they want to be held accountable for the quality of the outcomes, not just the price. Essentially, when you go to the doctor, you're not just thinking about the price, you're thinking, 'Will I get better?'"

Like Folwell's critics, Chatterji advocates instead for "value-based care," where providers are reimbursed in part on their ability to keep patients healthy to begin with, and which focuses on holistic efforts to make health care more effective in the long term. This kind of care is consistent with what is envisioned with the state's recently approved Medicaid transformation.