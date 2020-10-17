Ready for their closeup: Wilmington mulling program to honor noted filming locations

WILMINGTON — On the sidewalks of downtown Statesville, a few of the films that were shot in the small Piedmont town are preserved in stone plaques beneath the feet of residents.

The so-called Walk of Fame honors made-for-TV movies that brought Hollywood to town and gives visitors a chance to see where they might be able to catch Statesville on the small screen.

In Wilmington, North Carolina's most popular and storied film town, no kind of similar program acknowledging the wealth of local productions has been instituted.

But that could soon change.

City staff, including Mayor Bill Saffo, are floating the idea of a program that would honor prominent locations made famous by area film and television productions.

The city is certainly not lacking possible candidates, from the Harry Forden Sixth Street Bridge featured in "One Tree Hill" to Carolina Apartments featured in "Blue Velvet."

As of now, no one has officially brought the idea to the table. But Saffo said the city's deep bench of film crew and the community's rich history of supporting the industry are the perfect ingredients to launch a potential program.