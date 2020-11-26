Report: N.C. private schools have more COVID-19 clusters than public schools

Some of the state's 750 private schools already require face coverings, such as the 29 schools operated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

It's not immediately clear how many private schools don't require face coverings and whether they'll start now.

"For those private schools who don't have a mask mandate right now, there's really no way for the governor to enforce the mandate," said Terry Stoops, vice president of research for the John Locke Foundation. "I suspect many of those schools will decide a mask mandate is not something that's consistent with their operation."

Joe Haas, executive director of the N.C. Christian Schools Association, said that most, if not all, of their member schools already require masks.

"I understand that our state like others have to have increased guidelines," Haas said. "It's too soon to know what the impact will be."

The majority of the state's public schools started the school year in August using only remote classes, but a growing number are reopening for at least limited in-person instruction. In contrast, the state's private schools have been open for in-person instruction since the summer.

"These private schools may be doing everything in their power to prevent coronavirus outbreaks and still finding themselves with clusters," Stoops said.​