Report: Over 450 reports of UNC-Chapel Hill students breaking COVID-19 rules this semester

CHAPEL HILL — When UNC-Chapel Hill students returned to campus this fall, they all signed an agreement to follow COVID-19 rules such as wearing face masks and not throwing big parties or events.
Though most students followed the rules throughout the semester, hundreds of them didn't.
UNC-CH received more than 450 reports of students violating the COVID-19 community standards set by the university, according to a report released by the university Monday.
About 50 students were kicked out of campus housing for breaking the rules, but the majority of the cases resulted in lesser disciplinary action such as written warnings and restricting access to campus facilities.
In 60 of the cases, no student was identified or the student was found not responsible.
"This data reinforces that the vast majority of our students are working very hard to adhere to community standards and are following them whenever possible," said Amy Johnson, UNC-CH's vice chancellor for student affairs.
She said students have told contact tracers that they've been trying to follow gathering orders and public health guidance when hanging out in groups, but it's hard when they live with many other students.
In some cases, students said they planned a small event and then more people showed up. In other cases, students may have just forgotten to take their mask out of their pocket and put it back on when they're at the library.
In August, UNC-CH was forced to move classes online and close dorms after spikes in coronavirus cases in residence halls and fraternity and sorority houses.
The report doesn't give details about the type of incident or when they happened, but the complaints were made between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 and most were not serious violations.
There are still 16 cases pending with the Office of Student Conduct.
UNC-CH administrators said there were probably more violations at the beginning of the semester, when about 6,500 students were living on campus and before the university pivoted to all online classes.
However, most students moved off campus but stayed in the Chapel Hill community rather than moving back to their hometowns, Johnson said.
Aaron Bachenheimer, executive director of Off-Campus Student Life and Community Partnerships, said the total number of off-campus complaints followed a similar trend to previous years under normal circumstances.
Bachenheimer said there's usually a higher number of complaints at the start when students are excited to see their friends and go to events related to fraternity and sorority recruitment. Then, it levels off and decreases as students settle into the semester and get busy with school.
A lot of the concerns and complaints off-campus were predominantly related to noise and not necessarily large parties and violations of North Carolina's COVID-19 gathering restrictions, he said.
"The trends that we saw were consistent with numbers and timing of a normal academic semester, but with the layering of COVID expectations on top of them and probably a heightened ... sense of concern for any gathering," Bachenheimer said.
