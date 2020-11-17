Report: Over 450 reports of UNC-Chapel Hill students breaking COVID-19 rules this semester

In some cases, students said they planned a small event and then more people showed up. In other cases, students may have just forgotten to take their mask out of their pocket and put it back on when they're at the library.

In August, UNC-CH was forced to move classes online and close dorms after spikes in coronavirus cases in residence halls and fraternity and sorority houses.

The report doesn't give details about the type of incident or when they happened, but the complaints were made between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 and most were not serious violations.

There are still 16 cases pending with the Office of Student Conduct.

UNC-CH administrators said there were probably more violations at the beginning of the semester, when about 6,500 students were living on campus and before the university pivoted to all online classes.

However, most students moved off campus but stayed in the Chapel Hill community rather than moving back to their hometowns, Johnson said.

Aaron Bachenheimer, executive director of Off-Campus Student Life and Community Partnerships, said the total number of off-campus complaints followed a similar trend to previous years under normal circumstances.