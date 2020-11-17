Report: Over 450 reports of UNC students breaking COVID-19 rules this semester

CHAPEL HILL — When UNC-Chapel Hill students returned to campus this fall, they all signed an agreement to follow COVID-19 rules such as wearing face masks and not throwing big parties or events.

Though most students followed the rules throughout the semester, hundreds of them didn't.

UNC received more than 450 reports of students violating the COVID-19 community standards set by the university, according to a report released by the university on Monday.

About 50 students were kicked out of campus housing for breaking the rules, but the majority of the cases resulted in lesser disciplinary action such as written warnings and restricting access to campus facilities.

In 60 of the cases, no student was identified or the student was found not responsible.

"This data reinforces that the vast majority of our students are working very hard to adhere to community standards and are following them whenever possible," said Amy Johnson, UNC's vice chancellor for student affairs.

She said students have told contact tracers that they've been trying to follow gathering orders and public health guidance when hanging out in groups, but it's hard when they live with many other students.