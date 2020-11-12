'Reserves are depleted': N.C. restaurants get relief as they brace for long winter

At the beginning of the pandemic, Cooper closed restaurant dining rooms for about two months, from March 17 to May 22. Since then, restaurants have operated at 50% capacity. Other executive orders have established an 11 p.m. curfew for serving alcohol and reopened outdoor seating at bars at 30% capacity.

Many restaurant owners have said operating at that those levels isn't sustainable. Federal and state relief packages were put together over the summer, but Minges said a second stimulus bill is needed or more restaurants will close.

"We're still optimistic (Congress) will come into town and get something together," Minges said. "That is critical for many of these restaurants, many will not survive the winter."

'Many just aren't going to make it'

Minges painted a bleak image of North Carolina's restaurant industry in 2020.

No company, she said, is likely to be profitable this year, many others have drained business reserves and personal savings in hopes the cash could get their restaurants through the pandemic.

"This has drug on, reserves are depleted, some have taken on loans," Minges said. "Without another round of PPP or some other relief, many just aren't going to make it. The truth is many restaurants are living month to month."