RNC report says no one caught COVID-19 at convention in Charlotte, positive people were isolated

Since then, as the Observer has previously reported, there have been no known positive tests related to the RNC in Charlotte. The RNC's report appears to indicate that three of the four previously-reported cases were among people who tested positive at home and ultimately did not attend the RNC. Before the convention, 433 at-home tests manufactured by LabCorp were sent to delegates and staff, according to the report.

One person, an intern, tested positive in Charlotte and was "immediately quarantined," along with their close contacts, the report indicates. Two other people, RNC officials say, tested positive in Charlotte ahead of any gatherings and were isolated before going home.

The new report notes "inconsistent" compliance with mask-wearing rules in a list of suggestions for future events. Those suggestions include: be prepared to remind attendees to wear masks, and have more staff and more time to plan.

Face coverings were required for delegates, and they were instructed to sit six feet apart to maintain social distancing. Yet those precautions quickly fell by the wayside at the Charlotte Convention Center, with delegates at multiple times clamoring to the stage or gathering in close-knit groups. And many attendees inside were seen not wearing masks.