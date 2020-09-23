'Rock star' appeals judge Allison Rushing, a Hendersonville native, in high court mix

Rushing "is a young, ideological extremist who has never practiced law in North Carolina,” Conference CEO Vanita Gupta wrote in 2018 to senators. “The Senate must oppose this controversial and unqualified nominee.”

During her Senate hearing, even Kennedy questioned the extent of Rushing's life experiences. She was first admitted to the bar in 2007 and had tried just four cases to a verdict or judgment. One included successfully defending HBO in a defamation lawsuit filed by a sporting goods company that claimed a show misled people into believing it used child labor for soccer balls.

“Tell me why you're more qualified to be on the 4th Circuit than some of the Williams & Connolly (lawyers) that have been there for 20 years, 25, 30 years in the trenches?" Kennedy asked.

“My experience in the federal courts of appeals and the Supreme Court are why I'm qualified — not only the depth of that experience, but the variety,” Rushing replied, citing criminal law, prisoner petitions, product liability and constitutional issues. “I've litigated all of those cases on appeal and I will be ready when those cases come before me” if confirmed, she added.