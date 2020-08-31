Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order to extend the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales in North Carolina through Oct. 2.
The order is an effort "to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19," according to a press release from the governor's office.
“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” Cooper said in the release. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”
If local governments have orders that halt alcohol sales earlier than 11 p.m., those remain in effect, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Who knew that the virus will only attack after 11pm??? Comrade Cooper, of course! And after today, NC is the only state closing gyms. So tired of watching Cooper pick winners and losers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.