Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order to extend the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales in North Carolina through Oct. 2.

The order is an effort "to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19," according to a press release from the governor's office.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” Cooper said in the release. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

If local governments have orders that halt alcohol sales earlier than 11 p.m., those remain in effect, the release said.

