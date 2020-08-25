FORT BRAGG — A paratrooper who is based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has received a Purple Heart.
The Fayetteville Observer reported Tuesday that Sgt. David Scudder was wounded in Afghanistan last year.
Scudder is a paratrooper with the U.S. Army's 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. He was injured when his battalion was on a mission in the Farah Province to retake a district center from the Taliban.
The soldiers’ Chinook helicopters landed and were immediately ambushed.
Scudder's fellow soldiers put him on a stretcher and moved him for about 2 miles. The soldiers were attacked a second time before getting Scudder to a helicopter landing zone.
“My guys put everything that they had out there and they pulled me off target and kept me safe,” Scudder said.
