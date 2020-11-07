Sign of the times: NCDOT wants Jefferson Davis Highway markers gone

Last week, the board's road naming committee signed off on NCDOT's plans to remove several Jefferson Davis Highway signs in Granville County. Kevin Lacy, the department's traffic engineer, said the signs are official highway signs, but it's not clear how they got there.

"There's no reason for those to be there," Lacy told the committee.

Lacy said he will also write a letter to the state division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy asking it to work with local communities to remove several stone markers along the highway.

In the late 1920s, the Daughters of the Confederacy placed stone highway markers about every 10 miles, which means there would have been 16 to 18 markers in North Carolina, including one at each state line. NCDOT was able to locate 10 markers, including two, in Aberdeen and Chapel Hill, that have already been removed, Lacy said.

While NCDOT wants the signs and markers gone, the agency is not seeking to rename a section of U.S. 1 in Lee County, from Tramway south to the Moore County line, that is actually called Jefferson Davis Highway. The Daughters of the Confederacy asked the county to so designate the road in 1959, and Lee commissioners agreed, according to a copy of the resolution provided by the county.