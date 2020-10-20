Since 1914, N.C. has used paper to record deaths. But not anymore.

Over the next few weeks, North Carolina is set to pilot a new electronic system to register deaths. Only two other states — West Virginia and Rhode Island — still lack such systems, making North Carolina one of the last in the country to modernize its death-reporting process.

"The biggest change is that instead of it taking somewhere between two and three months to tell you who died in North Carolina last week, I should be able to do that within five to six days," said Delton Atkinson, interim director for the State Center for Health Statistics and project manager for the upgrade.

For families, waiting for an official death certificate can mean financial and legal delays. It puts cremations on hold.

And in the aggregate, the current paper-based system means data on how people in North Carolina die can languish for months in bureaucratic limbo. That matters to public health experts working to analyze everything from cancer and birth defects to the novel coronavirus in real time.

"For some things like tracking long-term trends, it may not make that much of a difference," said Melissa McPheeters of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee. "But when we have situations like COVID or when there are quickly moving crises, like overdoses, you want to get that information as fast as you can."