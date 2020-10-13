Six-masted ship lost in 1913 storm reappears on Outer Banks after Hurricane Teddy

The 345-foot-long George W. Wells "was the first six-masted schooner," and it met its demise just 13 years after its maiden voyage, the park service reports. Twenty-four people, including two children, were rescued when it ran aground on Sept. 3, 1913, according to the NorthCarolinaShipwrecksblogspot.com.

"When discovered by life-savers the men and women were clinging to the vessel's rigging," the site quotes the Washington Post as reporting. "The wind was blowing 70 miles an hour, and the rain fell in torrents. After several unsuccessful attempts the life-savers finally succeeded in reaching the schooner and all were taken off."

The Diamond Shoals area of the Outer Banks is known as the "Graveyard of the Atlantic," due to the large number of shipwrecks there, the park service says in the video.

It's believed the first shipwreck was the English ship The Tiger in 1585, and the latest is the Ocean Pursuit, a fishing vessel that ran aground in March and continues to sink into the beach on Bodie Island, the National Park Service reports.

"Over the years, we have failed to figure out exactly how many (shipwrecks) we have. The records just aren't that complete," the park service video reports. "But it depends on your definition of what's the Outer Banks. There may be hundreds, if not thousands of shipwrecks that have occurred here over the years."