Nearly three weeks after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Alleghany County, the area is still feeling aftershocks.
At 3:11 a.m. Thursday, a small quake was reported just outside the small town of Sparta, where the larger quake was centered. More than 30 people reported feeling the 2.4-magnitude earthquake.
It's the latest of several aftershocks that have followed the 5.1-magnitude quake — which is typical. Most larger quakes are followed by smaller ones.
The 5.1-magnitude quake was the second-largest in North Carolina since 1900, behind a 5.2 reported near Skyland in the Asheville area in 1916.
Although the quake caused minimal damage, the Sparta area could feel its effects for awhile.
Aftershocks are typically smaller than the mainshock but can still be damaging or deadly, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasts low chances of larger quakes following the one a few weeks ago in Sparta.
Here's what the scientific agency is predicting:
In the next month:
• A 24% chance of at least one 3.0-magnitude quake or higher.
• A 3% chance of at least one 4.0-magnitude quake or higher.
• A less than 1% chance of anything stronger.
In the next year:
• A 52% chance of at least one 3.0-magnitude quake or higher.
• A 12% chance of at least one 4.0-magnitude quake or higher.
• A 1% chance of at least one 5.0-magnitude quake or higher.
"The expected rate of earthquakes continues to decline throughout the time windows," according to information provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.
So far, all aftershocks from the quake have been lower than a 3.0 magnitude.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.