Something borrowed, something untrue: Cooper's office dispels rumor of weekend wedding

RALEIGH — The office of Gov. Roy Cooper said his daughter did not have a wedding — large or small — over the weekend despite social media rumors to the contrary.

For some reason, people have wondered over the internet whether the event happened, which may have been in violation of the governor's coronavirus restrictions.

Cooper and his wife, Kristin, have three grown daughters. Their oldest daughter, Claire, is engaged.

And as of Monday, she was still that way.

Cooper spokesperson Sadie Weiner tweeted as much.

Cooper's office also confirmed that there was no wedding.

"The internet is full of breathless accusations that Gov. Cooper's daughter got married in a huge event over the weekend. It's not true. It was never true. There was no wedding, big or small. Can we all go back to focusing on slowing the deadly virus that's circulating?" Weiner tweeted.

If there had been a wedding, the state's Phase 3 restrictions — which Cooper has mandated — limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.