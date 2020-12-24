State enticed them to invest in N.C. solar projects. Now, they're being audited — by the state.

RALEIGH — Thanks to a generous tax credit, North Carolina became one of the nation's leaders in solar energy. Now many of the investors who fueled its boom are being audited by the state's tax collector.

A group of prominent North Carolina businesses and individuals is warning that the audits are eroding the state's standing as a reliable place to invest money.

In a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Chamber business advocacy group says that the state Department of Revenue's treatment of investors who used North Carolina's Renewable Energy Tax Credit could place a chill on future use of North Carolina tax credits.

The letter argues that the N.C. Department of Revenue has unfairly reinterpreted the rules around who can use the program well after the state has benefited from the creation of hundreds of solar projects.

At issue is whether members of partnerships can claim the tax credit. The revenue department has concluded that many investments likely no longer count because the state should have been applying federal rules that disqualify credits transferred from a partnership to its investors.

But the decision to apply federal tax laws to the credits was a shock to the business community.