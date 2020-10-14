Stein campaign ad about sexual assault kits leads employee to quit

In 2018, Stein received a $2 million federal grant to test and track those kits.

Hart said Stein's commercial about the rape kits first caught his attention on Sept. 29.

Hart said he immediately took the next few days off of work, telling his boss that he was thinking about resigning but wanting to make an informed decision that was not based on emotion.

He watched the commercial again.

"What she said about Josh is true," Hart said. "He has been working hard with a lot of other people to get these kits off the shelves and get them tested but it wouldn't have happened, I don't think, if we didn't have the feds getting involved and providing grant money for people to work on this project."

But Hart said he was bothered by the ad's last statement because he felt that it not only wrongfully attacked O'Neill but every other district attorney in the state.

"Neither Jim O'Neill nor any other DA in the state has anything to do with sending sexual assault kits for testing," Hart said. "It's law enforcement that sends them. Not the DAs."

Who is at fault?