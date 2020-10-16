 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Study: Coronavirus strain seen in swine has potential to jump to humans
0 comments

Study: Coronavirus strain seen in swine has potential to jump to humans

  • 0

An emerging coronavirus strain that causes gastrointestinal illness in swine — and is especially dangerous to baby pigs — could wreck the pork industry and has the potential to jump species and infect humans, a UNC study has found.

The study, published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, looked at a virus called swine acute diarrhea syndrome — or SADS-CoV — that began to infect swine herds in China in 2016, causing diarrhea and vomiting.

It killed 90% of the piglets under five days old that contracted it.

The virus is in the same family as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Both viruses are thought to have emerged from bats.

Last year, a group of 14 UNC-Chapel Hill epidemiologists, immunologists and microbiologists studied SADS-CoV to see if it could cross species and infect humans.

Caitlin Edwards and Rachel Graham of UNC's Department of Epidemiology said Thursday in a phone interview with The News & Observer that the team submitted its findings for publication in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But the swift spread of COVID-19 around the globe this year has emphasized the need for developing interventions for coronaviruses.

"If this virus did occur in the U.S., the primary concern would be the swine industry," Graham said. But in experiments, the virus was able to adapt and use human liver, gut and airway cells as hosts.

"We know it infects human cells," Graham said.

The most likely way for the virus to move to humans would be through contact such as between workers and animals at hog farms.

China is the world's larger swine producer, followed by the European Union and the United States. In this country, the industry is concentrated in the Midwest and in eastern North Carolina, primarily Duplin, Sampson, Bladen and Wayne counties.

The industry is an economic engine in North Carolina, generating more than $10 billion in output.

In reporting their findings, the team recommended continued surveillance in China, for spread of SADS-CoV in swine herds but also for the appearance of unexplained illnesses in people.

China is monitoring for the virus among animals, Edwards said, because of the cost of the ongoing outbreak. But knowing that it could jump species means China also needs to monitor for "spill over" into humans.

In terms of human illness, Edwards said, the Chinese need to be looking for "anything that we haven't seen before."

COVID-19 update: Friday's numbers

Number of N.C. cases: Friday was another record-setting day in the struggle against the coronavirus. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,684 new cases. So far, there have been 241,623 infections since the pandemic hit the state in March. 

In Guilford County: As North Carolina is seeing a surge in new infections, so, too, is Guilford County. County health officials reported 78 new infections since Thursday for a total of 10,064 since the pandemic began. Deaths from the respiratory disease have remained steady at 187.

N.C. deaths: Since Thursday, 36 more North Carolinians have fallen victim to COVID-19 and its related symptoms. Overall, it's killed 3,910 state residents.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,148 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's eight more than Wednesday.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News