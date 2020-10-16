Study: Coronavirus strain seen in swine has potential to jump to humans

An emerging coronavirus strain that causes gastrointestinal illness in swine — and is especially dangerous to baby pigs — could wreck the pork industry and has the potential to jump species and infect humans, a UNC study has found.

The study, published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, looked at a virus called swine acute diarrhea syndrome — or SADS-CoV — that began to infect swine herds in China in 2016, causing diarrhea and vomiting.

It killed 90% of the piglets under five days old that contracted it.

The virus is in the same family as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Both viruses are thought to have emerged from bats.

Last year, a group of 14 UNC-Chapel Hill epidemiologists, immunologists and microbiologists studied SADS-CoV to see if it could cross species and infect humans.

Caitlin Edwards and Rachel Graham of UNC's Department of Epidemiology said Thursday in a phone interview with The News & Observer that the team submitted its findings for publication in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But the swift spread of COVID-19 around the globe this year has emphasized the need for developing interventions for coronaviruses.