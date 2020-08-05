Indigenous people, Black people and Hispanic people in North Carolina are disproportionately more likely to be denied a mortgage to purchase a home than white North Carolinians, according to a new analysis of mortgage data.
While 9% of white mortgage applicants are turned down, the denial rate for Black applicants is 16 percent, according to a Zillow study of 2017 data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act.
An addition, 17% of indigenous mortgage applicants, 13% of Hispanic mortgage applicants and 8% for Asian mortgage applicants are denied a mortgage statewide.
Overall, 10% of those who apply for mortgage loans are turned down.
Indigenous people, Black people and Hispanic people made up 1%, 22% and 9% of North Carolina's population, respectively in 2017, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. White people made up 63% of the state and Asian people accounted for 3%.
At the ZIP code level, white applicants are less likely than everyone else in the ZIP code to be denied a mortgage. And Black applicants are more likely to be turned down, regardless if they live a predominantly white or predominantly Black ZIP code, according to the Zillow analysis.
The analysis also reported that the more Black people that live in a ZIP code, the higher the mortgage denial rate is.
Kathryn Sabbeth, who specializes in housing law as a professor at the UNC School of Law, said that disproportionate mortgage denial rates among minority populations is the result of a long history of discrimination.
"There's a history of wealth being stolen from these communities," Sabbeth said in an interview Wednesday with The News & Observer, "the stealing of land, the stealing of labor. And that is not something that is easy to overcome in the generations that follow in terms of building wealth."
Sabbeth said that this discrimination exists today in housing.
"There are race gaps in current incomes, and that in itself, of course, affects someone's eligibility for anything related to credit, certainly mortgages," she said.
She also said that personal biases exist in the mortgage application process. "Both implicit and explicit biases affect a lot of the decisions in how people are treated at every step of the process," Sabbeth said.
Sabbeth said that when individuals are denied access to homeownership, they are forced to rent — and renters are at risk of eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 700,000 North Carolinians could face eviction by the end of September, according to an Aspen Institute study.
"We know that the pandemic is both an economic crisis and a health crisis. We know that one of the main results of the economic crisis right now is that millions of Americans are not able to pay their rent and are facing the possibility of eviction. This is a problem that is exacerbated for communities along lines of race."
