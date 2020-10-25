Tech job openings in N.C. still trail 2019 levels. But some skills are in high demand.

RALEIGH — With coronavirus cases once again increasing in North Carolina, the number of tech job openings in the state continue to trail 2019 levels, according to a new report from the N.C. Tech Association.

In September, there were 26,305 tech job postings in the state, down 6% from the year prior.

However, the state's tech industry has remained more resilient than many other industries — and tech job postings here are doing better than the country as a whole.

The number of nationwide tech job openings was down nearly 18% over the same period.

"Rarely does North Carolina do as bad as the U.S., and when things are good we tend to do better than (the country)," Brooks Raiford, the president of NC Tech, said in an interview. "Generally speaking, we outperform the U.S., which speaks to our tech ecosystem's strength."

Raiford said that while the numbers are still down compared to 2019, the state's tech ecosystem has rebounded past its spring nadir, when uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus was at its peak.

April and May were especially weak months, as tech companies sent employees home and took stock of their hiring plans.