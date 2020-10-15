Teen Porsche driver went 170 mph in Wake County chase before deadly crash, Highway Patrol says

A Porsche driver was killed in a crash after reaching speeds of 170 mph during a police chase in North Carolina, officials say.

A 19-year-old was behind the wheel in Wake County when officials say they tried to stop the luxury car for speeding.

The pursuit, which started early Thursday on Interstate 87, went into Nash County, where the driver reached 170 mph, the State Highway Patrol said, according to WNCN-Channel 17 and WTVD-Channel 11, The News & Observer's media partner.

The Porsche was on U.S. 264 when authorities say it ran off the road and slammed into trees. The crash was in the area of N.C. 231 and the town of Middlesex, according to WNCN.

State troopers say the teen was thrown from the car and died. He was identified as Andreas Darden of Cary.