Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.  Helen Elisabeth Coger was last seen Monday evening on Tiffany Avenue off Peace Haven Road in northwestern Winston-Salem.

Coger is about 5'6" and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the word "Vans" on it, black pants and sandals or sneakers. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimes Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments