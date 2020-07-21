Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Helen Elisabeth Coger was last seen Monday evening on Tiffany Avenue off Peace Haven Road in northwestern Winston-Salem.
Coger is about 5'6" and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the word "Vans" on it, black pants and sandals or sneakers.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimes Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
