A Tesla driver was watching a movie just before an early morning car crash in North Carolina, officials say.
The person behind the wheel was using Tesla's autopilot feature when the car slammed into a Nash County Sheriff's Office deputy's vehicle, officials told ABC11, The News & Observer's media partner.
It happened Wednesday along U.S. 64 near the border of Nash and Franklin counties, N.C. State Highway Patrol told WNCN.
No one was injured, and Devainder Goli of Raleigh was charged in connection with the incident, news outlets reported.
State troopers didn't immediately respond to McClatchy News' request for information on Wednesday afternoon.
This isn't the first time a person has gotten into an autopilot crash behind the wheel of a Tesla. Drivers across the country have been in serious accidents while using autopilot mode on their cars, The Sacramento Bee reported.
