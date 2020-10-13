The 2020 elections will decide the makeup of N.C.'s top courts. Here's what's at stake.

"We damage the view of an independent judiciary if we on the outside view everything the court does through a partisan lens," he said. "That is just not the way the court works."

But millions of dollars in fundraising and actions by the General Assembly over the years indicate there's a lot at stake.

Supreme Court and Court of Appeals races were nonpartisan for 14 years until a Republican-led state legislature approved a law in 2015 that made them partisan again starting in 2018. Party affiliations were listed for Court of Appeals candidates in the 2016 elections, but the races was still technically nonpartisan.

Orr said judicial elections were partisan for 136 years in North Carolina, when the Democratic Party dominated the state. The Democrats changed judicial elections to nonpartisan elections in 2004 as Republicans gained momentum with voters, he said.

"We are always stuck in the 'Well, this isn't about political parties,'" said Nana Asante-Smith, president of the North Carolina Association of Black Lawyers. "I guess it is not, but we have to be willing to recognize the implications of politics, not just within these type of races but in much of what happens in society."