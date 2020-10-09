'There are no perfect people': Despite affair, some women stand behind Cunningham

In a statement, the Tillis campaign said: "The U.S. Senate race in North Carolina has been dramatically and permanently altered, not by sex, but by the hypocritical lack of judgment and truthfulness now fully on display by Cal Cunningham. ... This unfolding episode destroys the foundation of Cunningham's campaign by demonstrating that he cannot be trusted at any level."

But Jordan-Zachery said women like her can separate their disgust over personal behavior from what they see as bigger issues.

"We revere Thomas Jefferson and he raped one of his enslaved people," she said. "Then we have someone in the White House who has been accused of many things and he got elected."

State Sen. Terry Van Duyn of Asheville said issues such as climate change and income disparity are priorities for her.

"There are so many huge issues and we have been so disappointed with Congress over the years," she said. "That really affects the lives of my constituents a lot more than Cal's personal relationship with his wife. As unfortunate as that is. ... It's not that I think (the affair) is OK. It's that I want to elect a person who represents the rest of my values."

President Donald Trump, like President Bill Clinton, has been accused of multiple sexual improprieties.

"We're looking for perfect people," said Democratic Rep. Carla Cunningham of Charlotte. "And there are no perfect people."