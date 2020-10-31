These are the 4 counties to watch in close North Carolina race for president

Four years later, Caswell is still looking for a second act for its economy. It's near enough to become a bedroom community for people working in the Triangle, the Triad or Danville, Va., which may soon vote to open a casino. But, for now, Daniel said, they're still trying to get speedy broadband for the whole county, not just a few selected locations.

And Biden vs. Trump?

If the election were decided by the number and size of yard signs, campaign flags and other insignia, Daniel said, "it'd be Trump going away" in Caswell. Those who are for him are really for him.

"I hear it all," Daniel said. "'He's a businessman, he's going to drain the swamp.'"

But some in Caswell fault Trump's handling of the pandemic. And the president's hard line on immigration could endanger the flow of HB2 workers — temporary farm hands from Mexico and other countries — into Caswell.

Though many African Americans have left the county in search of better jobs, Blacks still make up about a third of the county's population and still vote Democratic.

So, it could be close, Daniel said, but there are a lot of Trump signs.

Robeson County