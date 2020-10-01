Tillis, Cunningham spar over Supreme Court in latest debate

RALEIGH — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said in a debate Thursday night with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham that the president's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court — if appointed — should not disqualify herself in any potential cases involving the 2020 presidential election.

“I don't believe that she should (recuse herself), but that's a decision that she'll make based on the facts," Tillis said of President Donald Trump's choice, Amy Coney Barrett, who awaits the Senate confirmation process. “It's a very well-documented recusal process, and I trust Amy Coney Barrett and all the nine justices to act appropriately.”

Concerns about the Supreme Court and mail-in voting in this year's presidential election took center stage at Thursday night’s debate.

Cunningham declined to say whether he thinks Barrett is qualified to be on the nation's highest court. He said that, if elected, he would reserve judgment until meeting her.

“I would meet with her and I would put her through hearings and give her a job interview before I would give her my vote,” Cunningham said. “The fact of the matter is that stands in stark contrast to what Sen. Tillis has proposed."