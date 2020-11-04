Tillis-Cunningham U.S. Senate race too early to call

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham was too early to call Wednesday, with many votes yet to be counted.

Tillis, a first-term senator, led Cunningham by nearly 97,000 votes from among more than 5.4 million votes counted through early Wednesday, according to unofficial results. There were still up to 117,000 outstanding mail-in absentee ballots and an unknown number of provisional ballots cast.

Although The Associated Press hasn't declared a winner in the race, Tillis played the role of victor on Tuesday night to supporters gathered north of Charlotte.

“What we accomplished tonight was a stunning victory and we did it against all the odds,” he said to a cheering crowd. Cunningham has not personally addressed the results so far, but campaign manager Devan Barber said in an emailed statement Wednesday: “The State Board of Elections is continuing to count ballots, and we plan to allow that process to be carried out, so every voter can have their voice heard.”

Tillis had faced a tough partisan battle with Cunningham, an attorney and military reservist recruited heavily for the race by national Democrats.