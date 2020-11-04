Tillis edges out challenger Cunningham in closely watched U.S. Senate race

Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis narrowly beat Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, late Tuesday in one of the most heavily targeted U.S. Senate races in the country.

With all but one precinct reporting, Tillis led Cunningham 48.7% to 47%, or by more than 96,000 votes out of about 5.4 million ballots.

Tuesday's results are unofficial until the Nov. 13 canvass.

Tillis is a first-term incumbent who struggled to retain support from Republicans because he has publicly diverged from President Donald Trump on big issues, such as construction of a wall along the Mexican border to deter people from illegally entering the country. He was on track to face a strong challenge in the Republican primary until the candidate dropped out of the race late last year.

The Cunningham campaign capitalized on Republican dissatisfaction with Tillis by airing campaign ads that portrayed Tillis as a "RINO" — Republican in Name Only.

On the other hand, Tillis had more than enough material with which to bash Cunningham after it emerged in early October that Cunningham, who is married, had an affair this year with the wife of an Army veteran.