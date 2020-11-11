Tillis reelected in U.S. Senate, keeps seat for GOP

RALEIGH — Republican Thom Tillis has won reelection to his U.S. Senate seat, confirming that Democrats must now win both runoff races in Georgia in January if they are to seize Senate control from the GOP.

Tillis earned a second term in the U.S. Senate by defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham, whose campaign outraised Tillis during 2020.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tillis led Cunningham by about 94,400 votes, from among more than 5.4 million votes counted so far.

The Associated Press declared Tillis the winner on Wednesday after determining there weren’t enough outstanding votes for Cunningham to catch him. Cunningham conceded the race on Tuesday, saying “the voters have spoken” and it was clear Tillis had won.

North Carolina election officials said they have a little more than 44,000 votes left to count, including provisional ballots. Some 92,300 voters who requested ballots have not returned them. Counties will accept absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day until Thursday. However, only a few thousand absentee ballots have arrived at election offices since Election Day. County election boards will finalize totals Friday.