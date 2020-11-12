Tourists return to Asheville bringing needed business — and maybe COVID-19, too

The dramatic uptick in tourism provided business owners with much needed revenue, but created new problems, too. Harper says that adherence to safety protections has been inconsistent among visitors.

"Because there's no national mask mandate or policy, people are confused. North Carolina itself has a pretty good policy, but it's a policy that people coming from other states don't know," Harper said. "Some of them... let me just say it's very difficult for the staff."

For many business owners in western North Carolina, this fall tourist season has been defined by the tension between the need for business and commitments to safety.

"(Local businesses) really depend on the fall foliage season and summer months to create that sustainability throughout the year," said Marla Tambellini, vice president of marketing at the Asheville Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Having responsible visitors come to the community who do adhere to wearing masks and listen to this guidance that is provided is important so that we can balance the safety needs of the community along with the viability needs of our small business."

Virus concerns

There haven't been any clusters related to tourism in Buncombe County, as far as Tambellini knows.