Trump and Cooper both won N.C. How does that happen? Well, often.

With President Donald Trump's lead in North Carolina looking like it should hold, the state will — yet again — have voted for a Republican for president and a Democrat for governor in the same year.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, easily won his reelection bid last week even as GOP presidential nominee Trump appears poised to claim North Carolina's 15 electoral votes.

It's just the latest example of what some have called North Carolina's split personality when it comes to politics.

Many voters in the state have traditionally "wanted a governor who gets things done," said Gary Pearce, who served for years as a key adviser to Gov. Jim Hunt. "But they have looked for something different in a president."

And yet, with the state's voters more divided than ever before — rural vs. urban, college-educated vs. non-college educated, men vs. women — such ticket-splitters are becoming few and far between in North Carolina.

Even though Cooper and Trump both received more than 2.7 million votes this year, only four of North Carolina's 100 counties went for both of them: Granville, Scotland, Lenoir and Martin. Mostly, Cooper scored big margins in urban and predominantly Black counties, while Trump dominated in rural and outer suburban counties.