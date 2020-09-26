Trump order blocks Charlotte judge's bias class for federal prosecutors

"I have had people in my classes vehemently disagree with the premise of implicit bias. I've had people walk out. But I have never been told that you're not being allowed to say things that we disagree with. And that's chilling to me," Trosch told the Observer during a phone interview.

"I don't have a problem with disagreement. America is a place where we exchange ideas. That's part of free speech. That's part of being an American citizen. But to not let the conversation happen? That's not American. That's a different step that I have never experienced before.

"Part of me is outraged, and part of me is scared."

Trosch's comments came only hours before Trump was scheduled to land in Charlotte, the latest stop in a re-election campaign driven in part by the president's comments about such cultural issues as racism, police tactics, public safety and the Civil War.

As thousands of Americans have taken to the streets for mostly peaceful protests about police use of violence against Black people, the president has decried many of the demonstrators as violent anarchists given free rein in Democratic-run cities.