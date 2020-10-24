Trump stirs up passionate crowd in Lumberton, promises Lumbee recognition

A letter signed by five Lumbee tribe members said Biden, not Trump, has taken the lead on the recognition of the tribe.

"Vice President Joe Biden truly supports full federal recognition of the Lumbee people," the tribe members said in the letter. "He did so as a Senator in 1992 and in the first months of the Obama-Biden Administration in 2009, and he stands with us still today. Nearly a month before President Trump, Joe Biden took action to reaffirm his longstanding support of the Lumbee tribe's push for federal recognition."

The letter adds that Biden "is a man of his word."

"Joe Biden coupled his statement of support with the rollout of the Biden-Harris Plan for Tribal Nations, a plan that will make far-reaching investments in Indian Country and addresses a wide range of concerns we as Lumbee people have been fighting to address," according to the letter. "The Biden campaign has a North Carolina Tribal Leadership Council to hear directly from Lumbee and other tribes, which tells us that the Biden-Harris administration is invested in addressing the issues that most concern us."

The letter to Lumbee tribe members, signed by members Kara Boyd, Concetta Bullard, Aminah Ghaffar, Demetrus Locklear and Alexis Raeana, says that "as we speak, the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging our community."