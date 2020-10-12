Trump to visit N.C. on Thursday, less than two weeks after treatment for COVID-19

President Donald Trump will visit Eastern North Carolina on Thursday, less than two weeks after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Trump's campaign announced that he will visit Greenville, hosting a rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport beginning at 1 p.m.
The timing isn't coincidental: Thursday is the start of in-person early voting in North Carolina.
It was also supposed to be the day of the second presidential debate, but it was canceled after the Presidential Debate Commission switched the town hall-style event to a virtual one because of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The Trump campaign insisted that the event take place in person or not at all, leading to its cancellation.
All attendees at the Greenville event will receive temperature checks and be given masks, according to the Trump campaign. Hand sanitizer also will be available. Announcements for previous Trump campaign events, such as his Sept. 8 visit to Winston-Salem, did not describe those precautions.
On Saturday, Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, released a memo saying Trump is no longer contagious. Considering that Trump was released from a hospital a week ago, medical experts question whether it's too soon to make that determination.
Trump's visit to Greenville will be at least his sixth to North Carolina this campaign season. Trump's children and family members have also made frequent trips to the state, which is seen as playing a pivotal role in the Electoral College.
By contrast, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has visited North Carolina one time since receiving his party's nomination. The former vice president visited Charlotte last month, saying his administration would represent a chance to combat systemic racism.
Jill Biden, the nominee's wife, visited Greenville and Fayetteville last week.
The Biden campaign's in-person events have largely been socially-distanced affairs, with members of the media and selected guests sitting in marked-off squares and wearing masks.
The Trump campaign's events have typically been more crowded, with the president holding outdoor rallies at airports with little social distancing and few masks in the crowd.
