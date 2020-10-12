Trump to visit N.C. on Thursday, less than two weeks after treatment for COVID-19

President Donald Trump will visit Eastern North Carolina on Thursday, less than two weeks after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Trump's campaign announced that he will visit Greenville, hosting a rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport beginning at 1 p.m.

The timing isn't coincidental: Thursday is the start of in-person early voting in North Carolina.

It was also supposed to be the day of the second presidential debate, but it was canceled after the Presidential Debate Commission switched the town hall-style event to a virtual one because of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The Trump campaign insisted that the event take place in person or not at all, leading to its cancellation.

All attendees at the Greenville event will receive temperature checks and be given masks, according to the Trump campaign. Hand sanitizer also will be available. Announcements for previous Trump campaign events, such as his Sept. 8 visit to Winston-Salem, did not describe those precautions.

On Saturday, Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, released a memo saying Trump is no longer contagious. Considering that Trump was released from a hospital a week ago, medical experts question whether it's too soon to make that determination.