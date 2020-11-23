Trying to have a COVID-safe Thanksgiving? Here's your checklist.

Should I get tested before seeing family?

If you're planning on traveling or gathering with family, state health officials recommend getting a test three to four days ahead of time.

Still, tests can miss some infections, and a negative test only gives information for that point in time.

While testing turnaround time is about two days, make sure to plan ahead to get a test.

Community testing sites can be found on the NCDHHS website at covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

How else should I prepare for gathering with family?

Ask all guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering. They should also screen for symptoms the day before the event and stay home if they're not feeling well.

How can I prepare for hosting visitors?

Clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces like door and sink handles as well as bathroom surfaces before guests arrive and during the event. If you can't have your gathering outside, make sure the room is well ventilated by opening windows and doors.