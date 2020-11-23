Trying to have a COVID-safe Thanksgiving? Here's your checklist.

With daily coronavirus infections in North Carolina skyrocketing, state health officials are urging people to limit travel and indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving.
But if you are planning to gather with family, here are some answers to common questions.
What makes a holiday gathering safe?
Gathering indoors for extended periods of time has consistently proven to be the most common avenue for viral transmission of COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services advise hosting gatherings outdoors when possible, keeping the guest list small.
If the gathering is indoors, there should be no more than 10 guests. They should also wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart.
Some states have quarantines or travel restrictions. Does North Carolina?
No. North Carolina currently doesn't have plans to enact a quarantine or travel ban.
But state health officials are encouraging people, and out-of-state visitors, to download the free SlowCovidNC app, which helps with contact-tracing efforts. The app, which does not collect personal information, uses Bluetooth to notify people if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 — provided that person has shared the result in the app.
Should I get tested before seeing family?
If you're planning on traveling or gathering with family, state health officials recommend getting a test three to four days ahead of time.
Still, tests can miss some infections, and a negative test only gives information for that point in time.
While testing turnaround time is about two days, make sure to plan ahead to get a test.
Community testing sites can be found on the NCDHHS website at covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
How else should I prepare for gathering with family?
Ask all guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering. They should also screen for symptoms the day before the event and stay home if they're not feeling well.
How can I prepare for hosting visitors?
Clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces like door and sink handles as well as bathroom surfaces before guests arrive and during the event. If you can't have your gathering outside, make sure the room is well ventilated by opening windows and doors.
Arrange tables and chairs to allow people from different households to be 6 feet apart.
Limit the number of people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared.
How can I talk about COVID-19 safety with family members who might be less concerned?
Crystal Schiller, a professor of psychiatry at the UNC School of Medicine, suggests a four-step approach.
The first step: Mention the surge in coronavirus cases across the state.
Next, tell your family how you're feeling about it.
Third: Make a specific request, such as not meeting in person this year.
Finally, Schiller says to reinforce your position.
"Basically to say, 'I feel really confident that we can find a way to spend the holiday together so that everyone can feel comfortable, and I know that's important to you, too,'" Schiller said.
