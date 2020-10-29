 Skip to main content
Two attendees at Trump North Carolina rally get COVID-19
Two attendees at Trump North Carolina rally get COVID-19

Election 2020 Trump (copy)

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

RALEIGH — Two people who attended President Donald Trump's rally last week in Gastonia have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an announcement Thursday from the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

“These cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally at this time, but rather two independent cases among individuals who were in attendance,” the department said in a statement.

The county health department recommends anyone who attended the president’s Oct. 21 rally to assess their own risk, monitor for symptoms and get tested if necessary.

It said it has contacted other locations the two individuals have been to and is working to notify close contacts of the infected rallygoers. The information is being publicly released because the department is unable to directly inform the thousands of attendees.

“Because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally, and the inability to alert them directly, the community is being notified so they can assess their own risk and take appropriate actions,” the department wrote.

The news comes days before the Nov. 3 presidential election. North Carolina is a key battleground Trump needs to win to boost his prospects of defeating Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

