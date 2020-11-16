Two N.C. counties miscounted some votes, officials find in post-election review

RALEIGH — Two rural North Carolina counties made mistakes reporting their voting results on Election Night, but those problems should be fixed by today, state officials say.

Robeson County officials forgot to report their results from one early-voting site, and Washington County officials accidentally counted people's mail-in ballots twice.

Both mistakes were caught during a canvass, in which officials double-check voting results before finalizing their vote count.

"The canvass process exists to ensure votes are counted accurately," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, in a news release. "This is the process working as it is supposed to work. This election will not be certified until we are certain the results are accurate."

All told, the statewide results might change by around 3,000 votes. It's unlikely to affect the unofficial results of any races, except for one that still remains incredibly close: chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.