Two storms — Sally and Teddy — bring 'prolonged flooding' to the North Carolina coast

The remnants of Hurricane Sally brought widespread flooding to coastal North Carolina, and forecasters say "prolonged flooding" will continue through the weekend as Hurricane Teddy lurks to the south.
Multiple areas at Cape Hatteras National Seashore reported standing water Friday morning, including N.C. 12.
"Road conditions are expected to worsen due to large swells from distance Hurricane Teddy," the National Park Service in a release.
Brunswick County was among the hardest hit areas Thursday night, with the sheriff's office reporting "flooded roadways throughout the county."
The flooding continued Friday morning in popular areas such as Ocean Isle Beach Road, and the traffic problems were compounded by malfunctioning traffic lights, the department said.
Photos of partially submerged vehicles and videos of roads under water were widely shared on social media, including one that showed a vehicle on Main Street in Shallotte treading more than a foot of water.
"I wasn't scared. I was terrified!" someone commented on the video.
Up to 5 inches of rain were expected in the area. However, the National Weather Service says the flooding is compounded by "high astronomical tides" and large waves generated by Hurricane Teddy in the south Atlantic.
Teddy was more than 900 miles southeast of Bermuda Friday, with sustained winds of 130 mph that were generating large swells in the western Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Waves as high as 14 feet are expected off the Outer Banks, with wind gusts of 43 to 51 mph. Dangerous rip currents are also forecast.
"There is potential for significant ocean overwash to develop Saturday morning and continue during high tide cycles into early next week," the National Weather Service says.
"Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible along oceanside areas and inlets resulting in a significant threat to life and property at times around high tide. ... Several roads could potentially be impassable under several feet of water and vehicles submerged. Some areas could become isolated or cut off at times of high tide."
Cape Lookout National Seashore announced early Friday the passenger ferry from Harkers Island and Beaufort will not be operating the weekend due to worsening conditions.
Meanwhile, Cape Hatteras National Seashore reported ocean overwash in more than a half a dozen areas.