Two years after Bladen County ballot fraud, absentee security strengthened by new law

"There is no perfect election system, whether by mail or in person," said Lucille Wenegieme of the National Vote at Home Institute. "What we do know about voting by mail is it's quite secure in general in America. Even though there will be documented cases of bad actors, it's almost always a single person as opposed to more coordinated efforts or at scale.

"We're never going to be the folks who say it never, never happens," she continued. "But it's so incredibly rare that it's alarming it's such a big topic of conversation."

Bladen County had other issues as well. In ordering the new 9th District election, the state board noted several security problems with the elections board's office. The board had shared space with the county veterans affairs administration, leaving the tabulation computer and ballot room vulnerable.

The board now has the office to itself and a new security system with interior and exterior cameras. The key to the ballot vault used to hang on a wall; Williams, the election director, said he and his deputy have the only copies now.

So far, the raw request numbers in Bladen and neighboring Robeson County, which was also implicated in the absentee ballot fraud, indicate less of a demand for absentee ballots relative to statewide trends.