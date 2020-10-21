U.S. Court of Appeals OKs North Carolina's extension to accept mail-in ballots

Mailed-in ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 — Election Day — should be accepted by the N.C. State Board of Elections until Nov. 12, according to a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling late Tuesday night.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision in a 12-3 vote just two weeks from Election Day.

"All ballots must still be mailed on or before Election Day," according to the ruling. "The change is simply an extension from three to nine days after Election Day for a timely ballot to be received and counted. That is all.

"North Carolina voters deserve clarity on whether they must rely on an overburdened Post Office to deliver their ballots within three days after Election Day," the ruling continued. "The need for clarity has become even more urgent in the last week, as in-person early voting started in North Carolina on October 15 and will end on October 31."

The N.C. Attorney General's Office and the N.C. State Board of Elections have been battling Republican lawmakers to extend the election's collection date due to delays with the U.S. Postal Service and the increased volume of people voting by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced the ruling on Twitter Tuesday night, calling it a "huge win."