U.S. looking for a few good men and women vets — to test COVID-19 vaccine

As the United States honors its veterans today, medical researchers are turning to former members of the military to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Up to 60,000 worldwide participants are needed to test a possible COVID-19 vaccine, and researchers say veterans are known for their willingness to volunteer.

Since the Durham VA Health Care System sent out a call last week, more than 300 people have expressed interest in what's being called the ENSEMBLE study. That number includes about 220 U.S. military veterans from the 27 counties the hospital serves and about 90 people who work there, some of whom also are veterans.

"I felt it was a perfect opportunity to basically continue to serve my country," said Frank Bray, assistant chief of the Durham VA's respiratory department and an Army veteran who served from 1984 to 1993. "This was a golden opportunity to not only serve our veterans, but also the population at large.

"A quarter of a million people have perished from this virus, and there is no end in sight. I feel it's important for us to do everything we can to help find a solution."