U.S. looking for a few good men and women vets — to test COVID-19 vaccine

As the United States honors its veterans today, medical researchers are turning to former members of the military to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Up to 60,000 worldwide participants are needed to test a possible COVID-19 vaccine, and researchers say veterans are known for their willingness to volunteer.
Since the Durham VA Health Care System sent out a call last week, more than 300 people have expressed interest in what's being called the ENSEMBLE study. That number includes about 220 U.S. military veterans from the 27 counties the hospital serves and about 90 people who work there, some of whom also are veterans.
"I felt it was a perfect opportunity to basically continue to serve my country," said Frank Bray, assistant chief of the Durham VA's respiratory department and an Army veteran who served from 1984 to 1993. "This was a golden opportunity to not only serve our veterans, but also the population at large.
"A quarter of a million people have perished from this virus, and there is no end in sight. I feel it's important for us to do everything we can to help find a solution."
Bray grew up in western Kentucky and joined the Army right out of high school. It was the mid-1980s, the country was in a deep recession and his family didn't have the money to send him to college. Ronald Reagan was president and, as Bray remembers it, "the sense of patriotism was stronger than I think it is at times now."
The Army trained Bray to be a combat medic with the California-based 7th Infantry and later a respiratory therapist at Fort Bragg's 28th Combat Support Hospital. It gave him experience he says has been invaluable.
Bray joined the Durham VA Health Care System in February, just before the pandemic hit. Since then, he and his staff of 28 have been frontline workers fighting COVID-19, working directly with infected patients. He's been tested several times but so far hasn't been infected.
The study he'll participate in will test a vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a division of Johnson & Johnson. Like other vaccines, this one is designed to prompt the production of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the human illness now known as COVID-19. The hope is that by inducing an immune response to the virus, the vaccine will prevent or reduce the severity of illness it causes.
The purpose of the study is to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective.
The Veterans Administration said the study is the fourth large-scale vaccine study conducted in the United States in the fight against COVID-19.
On Monday, drug maker Pfizer announced it has developed a vaccine that's 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
Even with the Pfizer vaccine in the works, researchers need to continue developing others in case of problems with those vaccines or their manufacturing, said Dr. Christopher Hostler, an infectious disease and epidemiology specialist at Duke University.
Because all kinds of people are susceptible to COVID-19, Hostler said, researchers need to test vaccines on as many population groups as possible.
The patient population of the Durham VA is ripe with candidates, he said.
