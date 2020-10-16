U.S. Senate race between Tillis and Cunningham most expensive ever

RALEIGH — Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has entered the home stretch of his competitive and costly reelection bid with nearly $2.4 million more cash on hand than Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.

But in the period from July 1 to Sept. 30, Cunningham raised far more money than Tillis, raking in more than $28.3 million. Tillis raised less than one-fourth of that, bringing in less than $6.6 million over the same period of time.

According to Advertising Analytics, a company that tracks political television ad spending, North Carolina's contest is the most expensive U.S. Senate race ever, with more than $242 million spent on ads. The campaigns and outside groups have flooded the broadcast airwaves with tens of millions of dollars dedicated to reaching voters in the Raleigh and Charlotte areas.

The flurry of donations and spending comes as Democrats hope a Cunningham win will prompt the GOP to lose its Senate majority — a majority that has been used to reshape the courts, including the confirmation of two Supreme Court justices and a likely third under President Donald Trump.