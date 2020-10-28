Unaffiliated voters are surging in N.C. Who are they, and who will they pick in 2020?

Shumaker said unaffiliated voters also tend to be wealthier than average and are more likely to have a college degree. In general, he said, they tend to be right-leaning moderates.

That's more or less the same conclusion reached by William Busa, a scientist with a background in biotechnology whose EQV Analytics firm consults with Democratic politicians.

But he believes unaffiliated voters have started moving significantly to the left.

Busa said his research shows Republicans had a 20-point advantage among unaffiliated voters as recently as the 2014 midterms, but in 2016 that dropped to 16 points and in the 2018 midterms it dropped to 10 points — only half of what it had been just four years prior.

He expects Democrats to continue that trend this year, cutting Republicans' advantage among unaffiliated voters to single digits.

'These are abnormal times'

Busa puts unaffiliated voters into two categories: Those who are basically pure partisans and almost always support the same party despite not joining it, and those who are truly swing voters, comfortable switching back and forth between parties. Those swing voters, he said, are a small but important group.