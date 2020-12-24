UNC cuts ties with three frats after charges in 'shocking' drug bust

Some of the students have reached plea bargains and are awaiting their sentencing hearings in federal court in February and March. Others have not had a hearing yet. At least one suspect remains in the Durham County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Laundered drug money

In November, a trafficker out of California, Francisco Ochoa Jr., was sentenced, officials said.

Investigators have said Ochoa was shipping cocaine through the U.S. Postal Service and delivering marijuana by vehicle. His dealers in North Carolina laundered the drug sale proceeds through financial institutions and using Western Union checks, money orders and mobile payment apps, they said.

Other proceeds were shipped in bulk through the Postal Service, they said.

Ochoa was sentenced to over six years in federal prison and five years of supervised release, and also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

Administrators at all three universities responded to questions with statements expressing disappointment at the news and a willingness to work with law enforcement.