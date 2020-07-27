United Way of North Carolina wants has launched a survey to find out the coronavirus pandemic has impacted families across the state.
In a release, the agency said it would use the results from the survey to determine how best to fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the pandemic.
“United Way would like to give a voice to those individuals and families experiencing hardships, some for the first time ever, due to the impact of COVID-19,” Laura Zink Marx, president and CEO of United Way of North Carolina, said in the release.
Before the pandemic hit, many North Carolina households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover basic expenses and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly re-positioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns such as job changes, schooling and childcare challenges and economic changes.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Completing the survey talks about 10 minutes.
