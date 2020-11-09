Watchdog agency: N.C. needs to foster ethnic diversity among public school teachers

A watchdog agency on Monday delivered a sobering message to lawmakers regarding racial and ethnic diversity among teachers in public schools: North Carolina needs to do better.
The review from the legislature's Program Evaluation Division looked at activities by state officials, local school boards, charter schools and educator preparation programs to attract and retain Black and Hispanic candidates for K-12 classrooms.
The report's authors conclude those efforts — such as those originating from the Department of Public Instruction or Gov. Roy Cooper — either don't explicitly target people of color or are too new or preliminary to be evaluated. Other initiatives lack financial resources. Many have a disparate array of goals and metrics from which to evaluate or compare.
Like the rest of the country, North Carolina data shows the percentage of minority teachers in public schools lags well behind the percentage of minority students. While Black, Hispanic and other minority teachers rose from 17.1% of all teachers in 2015 to 20.5% in 2019, the percentage of minority students enrolled grew during the same period from 49.3% to 52.3%, according to the report.
Having a teacher of color in the classroom is linked to lower dropout rates among students of color and improved math and reading scores, the division report says, citing studies on North Carolina students.
Without endorsing any specific programs, the report's authors pointed to directed efforts in Tennessee, New Jersey and Virginia, which are among 13 states with a government directive to increase teacher diversity.
“These efforts provide examples that North Carolina could follow in creating more comprehensive policies to increase teacher diversity," according to the report.
The Program Evaluation Division presented their findings on Monday to a committee that makes recommendations on the division's work to the full legislature, which begins a two-year session in January.
The report says the Republican-controlled General Assembly could take a leading role in promoting diversity by ordering education officials to provide alternatives for teacher licensing exams and by expanding monetary incentives to students at historically Black universities.
N.C. Superintendent Mark Johnson, who leaves office at year's end, took issue with several portions of the report and recommendations.
Other education leaders told committee members on Monday about what they call successful diversity efforts, such as the Teach North Carolina recruitment partnership.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!