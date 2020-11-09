Watchdog agency: N.C. needs to foster ethnic diversity among public school teachers

A watchdog agency on Monday delivered a sobering message to lawmakers regarding racial and ethnic diversity among teachers in public schools: North Carolina needs to do better.

The review from the legislature's Program Evaluation Division looked at activities by state officials, local school boards, charter schools and educator preparation programs to attract and retain Black and Hispanic candidates for K-12 classrooms.

The report's authors conclude those efforts — such as those originating from the Department of Public Instruction or Gov. Roy Cooper — either don't explicitly target people of color or are too new or preliminary to be evaluated. Other initiatives lack financial resources. Many have a disparate array of goals and metrics from which to evaluate or compare.

Like the rest of the country, North Carolina data shows the percentage of minority teachers in public schools lags well behind the percentage of minority students. While Black, Hispanic and other minority teachers rose from 17.1% of all teachers in 2015 to 20.5% in 2019, the percentage of minority students enrolled grew during the same period from 49.3% to 52.3%, according to the report.